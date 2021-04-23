UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,432 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Progress Software by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

