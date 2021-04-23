NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $594.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $545.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.23. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $280.60 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $369.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

