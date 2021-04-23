Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $719.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.16, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $671.60 and its 200 day moving average is $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

