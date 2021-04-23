Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.92 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

