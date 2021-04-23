Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:PEG opened at $62.92 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
