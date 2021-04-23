Eric M. Smolenski Sells 4,000 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE WOR opened at $65.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.