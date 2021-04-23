Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.39.

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

