Barclays Initiates Coverage on MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

Barclays started coverage on shares of MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of MTNOY opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.67.
About MTN Group
