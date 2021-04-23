Barclays Initiates Coverage on MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

Barclays started coverage on shares of MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of MTNOY opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

Get MTN Group alerts:

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.