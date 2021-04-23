Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRNNF. Barclays raised shares of Grand City Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

GRNNF stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

