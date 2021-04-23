Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $84,840.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $74,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $70,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $30,783.62.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.