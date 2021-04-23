Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

