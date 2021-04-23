Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Sells $42,390.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $357,856.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Ho Shin sold 4,786 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $72,842.92.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $33,960.00.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,361 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yext by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Yext by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

