Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after buying an additional 86,077 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $61.14 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $128,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.