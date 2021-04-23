Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,822 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $34,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pegasystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -159.66 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.31 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.79.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

