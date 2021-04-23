Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $703,318.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,659.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.