Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after buying an additional 1,863,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,879,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,418.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 226,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 211,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. Insiders sold 95,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,582 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XHR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

