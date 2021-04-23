CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

