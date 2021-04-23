Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

NYSE J opened at $135.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

