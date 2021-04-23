FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $282,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

Shares of ZM opened at $328.32 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.67 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 420.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,438 shares of company stock worth $140,362,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

