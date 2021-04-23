Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $52,324,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.