FDx Advisors Inc. Has $300,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 44.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 18.9% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3,200.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

