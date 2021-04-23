FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 64 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in LendingTree by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 698.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $215.49 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.27 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.53.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist reduced their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.80.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

