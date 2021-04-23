B. Riley Begins Coverage on GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $9.90 on Monday. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35).

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

