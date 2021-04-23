FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $362,000 Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth $19,909,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMS. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

