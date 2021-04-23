Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.11.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $68.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.05. Affirm has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $4,127,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

