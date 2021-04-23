Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.
AMD stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 178,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
