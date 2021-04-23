Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALHC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last 90 days.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.