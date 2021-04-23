Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a not rated rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $2.48 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $159.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,051,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

