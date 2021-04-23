Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a not rated rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $2.48 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $159.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.