Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,864,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $15.06 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.