JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.92 Million Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.70% of AdvanSix worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AdvanSix by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,910 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.53 million, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

