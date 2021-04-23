JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 267,315 McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 267,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $314,642,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $77,782,000.

MCFE stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

