Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $65.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.
KSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.
Shares of KSS opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
