Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $65.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

KSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of KSS opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

