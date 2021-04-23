BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

