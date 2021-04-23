Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Trading Down 2.5%

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $484.90 and last traded at $487.04. Approximately 3,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

