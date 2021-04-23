Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Trading Down 2.5%

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $484.90 and last traded at $487.04. Approximately 3,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.56.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.
