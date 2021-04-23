China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Trading Down 3.1%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.24 and last traded at $51.68. Approximately 3,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 155,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

SNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.