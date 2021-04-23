FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,095 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.70.

