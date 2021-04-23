Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Apple by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Apple by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 139,789 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.72 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

