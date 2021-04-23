Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $14,610,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

GVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

