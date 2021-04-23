DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $240.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.07 and a 52-week high of $242.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.52.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

