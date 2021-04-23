DnB Asset Management AS Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $221.79 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $114.98 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 112.58 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

