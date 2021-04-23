Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $132,600.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,941,209 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $694,716.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $164,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $1,024,754.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 389,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $183,065.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $148,470.00.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,046,372 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 648,491 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

