Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $112,698.30 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 123,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

