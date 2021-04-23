Susan H. Murphy Sells 4,500 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Director Susan H. Murphy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $272,530.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acme United Co. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Acme United by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Acme United by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

