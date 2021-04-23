Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.