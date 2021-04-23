Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $712.50.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

