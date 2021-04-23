Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 252,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 136.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,119,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

