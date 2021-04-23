Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE TDOC opened at $181.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,799,942 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

