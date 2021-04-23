State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,370 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Glu Mobile worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after buying an additional 1,147,276 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 168,872 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 836,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,427,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 568,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.49 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLUU. Benchmark lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

