State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,409 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $41.96 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

