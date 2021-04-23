State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 183 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $291.15 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.16 and a 52-week high of $295.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.29 and a 200-day moving average of $241.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

