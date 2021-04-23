Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,359,000 after acquiring an additional 215,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Black Hills by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,652,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

NYSE:BKH opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

